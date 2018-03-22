House Intelligence Committee to vote on releasing GOP Russia report

The House Intelligence Committee is set to vote today on whether to release a report from Republicans on possible Russia election interference, officially shutting down the panel's Russia investigation.The GOP report said the committee found no evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.The Senate Intelligence Committee investigation, however, has continued in a bipartisan fashion, and the panel held a hearing Wednesday on election security.Democrats say Republicans are prematurely ending the investigation, and plan to continue unilaterally, amid reports that a data firm tied to the Trump campaign improperly collected data from millions of Facebook profiles without permission.They are planning to interview Christopher Wylie, the former Cambridge Analytica employee who has alleged wrongdoing at the company, and could release their own minority report some time before the midterm elections.Republicans say Democrats are seeking to extend the probe for political purposes.The GOP report will take several weeks to declassify after the committee vote before it can be made public.