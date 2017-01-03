A in-home security camera caught a brave 2 year old rescuing his twin brother after a large dresser collapsed on him.Bowdy and Brock Shoff were playing on an empty dresser in their Utah nursery when suddenly the dresser fell and pinned little Brock underneath.His brother Bowdy jumped into action, somehow finding the strength to lift the dresser off his brother, saving his life. Neither of the toddlers were seriously hurt.7 On Your Side found out this is not as rare of an incident as you might think. About 25,000 similar incidents involving toddlers happen every year, occasionally resulting in death.IKEA has recalled 29 million of its dressers and chests after six children were crushed to death. TV sets can also pose a risk for small children.Experts say the solution is to anchor all furniture and TVs to the wall to prevent a falling hazard. For older furniture you can buy anchoring material for just a few bucks.to get in touch with the 7 On Your Side team if you have a consumer issue you need help with.