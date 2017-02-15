NEWS

Hundreds of employees evacuated during SoMa construction trouble

EMBED </>More News Videos

The evacuation orders imposed on workers in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood impacted hundreds Wednesday during a construction issue at a building on Tehama Street. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Uthes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The evacuation orders imposed on workers in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood impacted hundreds Wednesday during a construction issue at a building on Tehama Street.

RELATED: Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa

San Francisco firefighters escorted people to buildings and cars nearly five hours after the trouble on a high-rise forced the evacuations in downtown San Francisco.

"We were just in our building working on our computers in our office and they came up to us and said, You have to evacuate the building, we think something is going to collapse'" said Michelle Malouf. "There's a crane, we didn't get a lot of information."

Hundreds of people looked up at a leaning wall and tilting concrete pump platform at 41 Tehama Street.

Firefighters evacuated 12 buildings, mostly businesses, but there are a few condos nearby.

"Obviously safety is a concern, I understand that, but of course as a resident of course I'm concerned about not being able to get home tonight," said one person who lives nearby.

Road blocks from First to Second streets and Howard to Folsom streets stranded cars and snarled the commute.

By 9:30 p.m. all streets reopened except Tehama between First and Second streets. Crews need access to the building Thursday morning.
Related Topics:
newsconstructionconstruction accidentevacuationtraffictraffic delaySFFDSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
Michael Flynn's security clearance suspended
Citizenship applications surge after President Trump takes office
Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa
More News
Top Stories
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa
San Francisco bay debris impacts sea lions, boats, swimmers
San Mateo cyber security firm uncovers malware on medical devices
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
Camanche Dam and Reservoir pass inspection
Some Oroville residents refuse to return home
Show More
SMART rail service safety agreement
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs
Impact of Highway 17 lane closures growing
Citizenship applications surge after President Trump takes office
Homicide investigation underway after crash near SF City Hall
More News
Top Video
Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure
Howard Street reopens after building concerns in SoMa
7 on Your Side: Apple, Verizon top 'on hold' complaints list
Camanche Dam and Reservoir pass inspection
More Video