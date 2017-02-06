  • BREAKING NEWS Artist live sketches the Oscar Nominee Luncheon -- WATCH LIVE
Sheriff released image of Hwy. 101 hit-and-run victim

This is a digital image released by the Marin County Sheriff's office Monday, February 6, 2017 (KGO-TV )

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
The Marin County Sheriff's office has just released a digital image of the victim from a deadly hit-and-run accident on Highway 101 in Novato.

The victim has not been identified since he was killed Thursday morning at the Atherton on-ramp of Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol is also looking for the driver who did not stop after hitting the man.

Investigators say they believe the driver was in the silver Nissan Versa, with front end damage to the right front end, hood, headlights and right side mirror.

If you recognize the man from the image or have information about the driver, call the Marin County Sheriff's office.
