SAN JOSE, Calif. --A connector ramp where at least one California Highway Patrol officer shot a motorist in San Jose late Sunday night has reopened Monday morning.
The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on the connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to northbound Interstate Highway 880,
according to CHP Officer Ross Lee.
Officers were responding to a report of a collision when the shooting took place, Lee said.
No CHP officers were injured, and the person shot suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. No other details about the shooting
were immediately available from the CHP.
San Jose police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting, Lee said.