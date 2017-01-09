NEWS

Hwys 101, 880 connector ramp reopened in following SJPD officer-involved shooting
A connector ramp where at least one California Highway Patrol officer shot a motorist in San Jose late Sunday night has reopened Monday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on the connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to northbound Interstate Highway 880,

according to CHP Officer Ross Lee.

Officers were responding to a report of a collision when the shooting took place, Lee said.

No CHP officers were injured, and the person shot suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. No other details about the shooting

were immediately available from the CHP.

San Jose police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting, Lee said.
