NEWS

Iconic sign altered to 'HOLLYWeed' in apparent New Year's Day prank
EMBED </>More News Videos

Hollywood residents awoke Sunday morning to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "Hollyweed" in an apparent New Year's Day prank. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD --
Hollywood residents awoke Sunday morning to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "HOLLYWeed" in an apparent New Year's Day prank.

The sign was vandalized about 3 a.m. by a male suspect who was recorded on surveillance video, said Lt. Guy Juneau of the Los Angeles Police Department's Security Services Division.

Dressed in all black, the unidentified vandal scaled Mount Lee, made his way over a fence and then climbed onto each of the landmark's "O" letters, the lieutenant said. He then draped those letters black tarps, so they each appeared as a lowercase "e."

The suspect remained at large hours after the incident. If arrested, he would face a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to the LAPD.

The LAPD also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area near the sign.

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers were among those who posed for photos with the revised landmark in the background, which Kim described as "pretty cool."
Related Topics:
newshollywoodlapdlos angeles police departmentvandalismprankHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
Gingrich Says Biggest Worry About Trump Administration Is They Might 'Lose Their Nerve'
Schiff Warns of 'Vigorous' Response by Congress If Trump Reverses Russia Sanctions
More News
Top Stories
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
Mariah Carey ushers in 2017 with botched performance
Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke on way out in San Francisco, sources say
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
Show More
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
Bay Area reflects on 'bummer' 2016
Kevin Durant gets 1st triple-double with Warriors in win over Mavs
Berkeley New Year's Eve party featuring 90s acts deemed hoax
Union Square restaurants close to dismay of customers
More News
Top Video
Mariah Carey ushers in 2017 with botched performance
Large crowd expected for San Francisco's NYE fireworks show
Consulate says four employees expelled from SF
Bay Area police encourage NYE revelers to stay safe
More Video