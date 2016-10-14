NEWS

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who passed away in 2016

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">William Christopher, an actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show &#39;M*A*S*H,&#39; died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo&#47;Wally Fong)</span></div>
Related Topics:
newscelebrity deathsfamous deathcelebrityu.s. & worldentertainment
Load Comments
Related
In memoriam: Musicians we lost in 2016
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
NEWS
American Injured in Turkey Nightclub Calls Attack 'a Massive Tragedy'
ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Attack That Killed 39
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More News
Top Stories
49ers CEO Jed York speaks on firing GM and coach
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Twins born in separate years in San Diego
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Show More
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
Fire damages medical clinic, business in South San Francisco
Santa Clara businesses impacted by 49ers losses
Seahawks wrap up regular season with win over 49ers
More News
Photos
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos