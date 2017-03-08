INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

International Women's Day turns into family affair for many in San Jose

EMBED </>More News Videos

As people all over the globe recognized International Women's Day, it was a family affair for many participating in events in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
As people all over the globe recognized International Women's Day, it was a family affair for many participating in events in San Jose.

ABC7's Lonni Rivera was in San Jose Wednesday as hundreds of people wore red to show solidarity with women.
Click the video viewer above to see Lonni's full report.
PHOTOS: Women march on International Women's Day in the Bay Area
Click here for more stories about International Women's Day.
Related Topics:
newswomenu.s. & worldrallyPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotesthuman rightscivil rightsInternational Women's DaySan FranciscoPacificaSan RafaelOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
On eve of International Women's Day a defiant girl statue emerges on Wall St
People worldwide recognize International Women's Day
International Women's Day events in the Bay Area
Thousands on strike for International Women's Day
More International Women's Day
NEWS
Jon Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
Plane carrying University of Michigan basketball team skids off runway
FBI investigating source of WikiLeaks' purported CIA document dump
Senators seek Trump wiretap evidence from DOJ, FBI
More News
Top Stories
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
San Jose launches program to offer free college
SF police search for suspects who robbed mother, 1 year old
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
All lanes open on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after crash
Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump
Show More
People worldwide recognize International Women's Day
Berkeley police need help IDing suspects from Trump protests
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
International Women's Day events in the Bay Area
Pleasanton homeowners concerned about erosion from winter storms
More News
Top Video
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
SF police search for suspects who robbed mother, 1 year old
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
On eve of International Women's Day a defiant girl statue emerges on Wall St
More Video