Women wear red ..as they voice concerns about women's rights in front of San Jose city hall.#ABC7now #abc7news pic.twitter.com/qvKYZkOsxJ — Lonni Rivera (@lonnirivera) March 8, 2017

As people all over the globe recognized International Women's Day, it was a family affair for many participating in events in San Jose.ABC7's Lonni Rivera was in San Jose Wednesday as hundreds of people wore red to show solidarity with women.