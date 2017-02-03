"Everybody needs their Mom..." daughter of Castro Valley murder victim Andrea St. John asks for public help to solve murder. @ACSOSheriffs pic.twitter.com/Ctec6dbIAg — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2017

Too much for one family. First dad Art St. John dies from stroke; 8 months later mom Andrea is murdered in Castro Valley home. @ACSOSheriffs pic.twitter.com/xw2DAPzLdC — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 4, 2017

ABC7 News learned that federal investigators are now working with local police to try and solve a murder case.The victim, Andrea Saint John, was found murdered inside her Castro Valley home, which was also set on fire just two weeks before Christmas.On Friday, her daughter is asking for the public's help in solving a case that continues to baffle investigators.Investigators said there is a level of sophistication to this crime that reveals the murder suspect may have done something like this before.In the meantime, her daughters are having to cope with unimanigable loss. "Everybody needs their mom, doesn't matter how old you are," Andrea's daughter Ashley Brittain said.It's hard enough to lose a parent any time under any circumstance, but losing your mother like this murdered in her own home is almost beyond comprehension for the family of Andrea. "When we found out it wasn't an accident, that's when I think I stepped out of my body a bit," Brittain said. "My mom is the last person, the last person you would expect anything like this to happen to."Saint John was found murdered inside the garage of her Castro Valley home, which was set on fire after the 59-year-old mother and grandmother was killed."There's a level of sophistication here that concerns law enforcement," Alameda County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ray Kelly said.Alameda County Sheriff's investigators have enlisted the help of an FBI profiler and they're reaching out to other police agencies. "Are there any other crimes similar to Andrea's that we can connect this person to. Was this the first time they've done this or have they done this before?" Kelly said.Detectives are holding back specific details of how Saint John was killed, but they have released surveillance video showing a person of interest walking near her grove way home the night of December 12.He may have been driving a late-model silver Toyota Corolla.The married mother of two young children, Ashley and her sister, have lost both of their parents in just eight months. Their father art died just last April after a stroke. "Now, to know you don't have any parents, it doesn't compute," Brittain said.Anyone with any information about this person of interest or St. John's murder is asked to contact Alameda County Sheriffs Department at 510-667-3636 or you can call the anonymous tip line at 510-667-3622.if you'd like to make a donation to help the family pay for funeral costs.