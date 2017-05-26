Federal aviation investigators will start looking at pieces of a single-engine plane that crashed into a Concord intersection Friday afternoon. The pilot of the single-engine Glastar managed to survive the crash.The plane had mechanical problems after taking off from Buchannan Field Airport."There was a lot of fuel on the ground," said witness Mike Davy, who was buying a car at a nearby dealership when the crash occurred. "I told her we should back up and not be there too close."Davey was there with his wife Kim. "The pilot was down on the ground," he said. "Laying down. I talked to a motorcycle officer and he said the pilot was going to be okay."The small plane had just taken off from the airport when the pilot reported a rough-running engine.He turned around to return but lost altitude. The plane flew over Highway 4 clipped a fence then skidded across four lanes on Marsh Drive before hitting a light pole.Hazmat crews cleaned up spilled fuel and wreckage was scattered across the intersection."A piece of the airplane did hit a car sitting over there," Davey told ABC7 News. "It smashed out a window."The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital, then emergency officials spent several hours de-fueling the plane."The pilot did a great job. He had engine problems, he looked for a place to put it down," said airport official Keith Freitas. "He did a great job, nobody on the ground was injured and he was able to walk away from the accident."Crews towed the smashed up single-engine Galstar, now FAA and NTSB investigators will examine it to figure out what caused the crash.