NEWS

Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for a hearing about his appeal on his child sex-abuse conviction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puska)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. --
One of Jerry Sandusky's adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He's currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message. The district attorney's office says it is about to release a statement.

WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.
Related Topics:
newsjerry sanduskyu.s. & worldsex crimePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dakota Access owner and tribes opposing pipeline meet in court
Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says he and Trump see 'eye to eye'
What's next in the legal battle over Trump's immigration plan
How Will Politics Impact Super Bowl LI?
More News
Top Stories
Oroville Dam spillway efforts to begin -- WATCH LIVE AT NOON
Canada PM talks trade with Pres. Trump at White House
Report: Officials ignored Oroville spillway concerns 12 years ago
ACE Train service canceled due to storm damage
Deaths of Berkeley couple deemed 'suspicious'
Winter storms cause Bay Area roadway problems
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
Show More
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
VIDEO: Warriors star Kevin Durant talks about his return to OKC
Sears, Kmart Drop Trump-Branded Merchandise
Anti-abortion rights protests target Planned Parenthood, are met with counterprotests
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
More Photos