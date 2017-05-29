MEMORIAL DAY

JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

A wreath-laying ceremony took place early Monday to honor the 35th U.S. president at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo)

ARLINGTON, VA --
Americans turned out by the thousands Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy on the day he would have turned 100.

The United States Postal Service commemorated Kennedy's centennial with a dedication of a JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.

The image on the stamp is a 1960 photograph by Ted Spiegel of Kennedy when he was campaigning for president in Seattle. Boston Postmaster Nick Francescucci said the stamp was selected because of the way Kennedy was looking up.

"His eyes were high, they were looking to the sky (and) it looked like there was a big bright future ahead of us," Francescucci said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III gave the keynote speech at the John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site - JFK's birthplace and childhood home. His great-uncle, he said, was a man who had honest and infectious pride. He not only implored a generation to serve, but he promised them a country worthy of their service, the congressman said.

A wreath-laying ceremony also was held to honor the 35th U.S. president at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Kennedy served as president from January 1961 until he was assassinated Nov. 22, 1963. He was 46.

In Boston, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum held a birthday celebration that included a cake made by the family of the baker who made the engagement cake for then-Sen. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier, museum officials said. The celebration capped a long Memorial Day holiday weekend of events to honor Kennedy's legacy and drew thousands of visitors on his centennial celebration.

"There's no one issue or one event that we could do to highlight the different facets of (Kennedy),"said Steven Rothstein, the library foundation's executive director. "Many of his key ideas are timeless. We fundamentally believe that JFK is a visionary who never goes out of style."

The late president's commitment to service also was celebrated at a Saturday ceremony co-hosted by the National Peace Corps Association. Association President Glenn Blumhorst said those who have served in the Peace Corps see themselves as "the living legacy of JFK."

Kennedy issued an executive order establishing the Peace Corps in 1961.

"His call to service in asking what we can do for our country is the way that we responded," Blumhorst said. "We feel that that is one way of completing our national service."
Related Topics:
newsmemorial daypoliticsbirthdayfamous deathfamous deathscemeterymemorialu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MEMORIAL DAY
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
WWII veteran receives high school diploma
Fallen service members honored in SF
More memorial day
NEWS
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack in San Jose
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Fremont
Navy SEAL killed in parachute accident honored at Memorial Day ceremony
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video shows deadly Alameda rollover crash
Punches thrown during Giants vs Nationals game in SF
Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack in San Jose
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Fremont
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
Show More
Carrasco wins again; Indians hit 3 HRs, beat Oakland 5-3
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Giraffe dies at Pennsylvania zoo after suffering neck injury
More News
Top Video
Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack in San Jose
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
More Video