'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers

A 29-year-old resembling the Joker villain from Batman was arrested after pointing a loaded gun at drivers.
Lawrence Patrick Sullivan was booked on May 23 on charges relating to carrying a concealed firearm in Miami. According to the Miami Herald, police found Sullivan outside of his apartment. He told them he was carrying a weapon.
Sullivan is currently being held on a $5,000 bond. His arrest affidavit "lists him as a 'tattoo model,'" the Miami Herald said.
