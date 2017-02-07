9TH U.S. CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS

Justices ask why states can't sue over Trump's travel ban

resident Donald Trump listens during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Three appeals court judges hearing arguments over President Donald Trump's travel ban hammered away at the federal government's case that the states don't have standing to challenge the ban.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges repeatedly questioned Justice Department lawyer August Flentje on why the states shouldn't be able to sue. The states say they are suing on behalf of their residents and universities, which have said they had students and faculty stranded overseas by the travel ban.

When the Flentje suggested that individuals might be able to sue, rather than the state, Judge Michelle Friedland asked the lawyer whether there would be any point in waiting for individuals to come forward rather than considering the merits of the case brought by the states.

Attorneys defending Trump's travel ban say a number of Somalis in the U.S. have been connected to a terror group after federal judges asked for evidence that residents of seven Muslim-majority countries present a risk to the U.S.

Attorney August Flentje told judges Tuesday on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the case was moving fast and the government had not yet included evidence to support the president's ban.

Judge Michelle Friedland asked if the government had connected any immigrants from those seven countries to terrorism. Flentje cited the Somalis in the U.S. tied to the al-Shabab terrorist group.

Flentje says the president has the right to assess the risk to national security and based the countries listed on determinations by Congress and his predecessor in the last two years.

