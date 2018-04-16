  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'Damn'

ANDREA DRESDALE
Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed album "Damn" has just won one of the biggest honors ever: a Pulitzer Prize.

The disc is the first nonclassical or jazz album ever to win the prestigious honor.

The news was announced Monday afternoon at New York City's Columbia University. The highly coveted Pulitzer Prizes celebrate the best in journalism, literature and musical composition.

In awarding Lamar, 30, the prize, Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy called the album "a virtuosic song collection unified by his vernacular, authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life."

"Damn" was nominated for album of the year at the Grammys but failed to capture the prize. It did win best rap album, however.

The Pulitzer Prize comes with a $15,000 check.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Winter weather in spring brings hail to Bay Area
San Francisco issues cease and desist order for scooters
SF 49ers player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen?
Starbucks orders 'unconscious bias' training, manager out
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
USGS reports 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck in San Jose
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Pockets of rain hitting the Bay Area
Oakland Hills hit by sudden hail storm
Attorney says Michael Cohen performed secret legal work for Fox News host
PHOTOS: Hail storm looks like snow in East Bay
Press Democrat wins Pulitzer Prize for North Bay Fires coverage
More News