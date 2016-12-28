Lake Tahoe fire investigators looking into cause of ski resort fire

Lake Tahoe fire investigators are looking into the cause of a raging fire Wednesday morning at Homewood Mountain Resort.The blaze devoured the ski lodge and forced the resort to turn away holiday skiers. The first broke out around 3 a.m. in the South Lodge, a place for skiers to get food, hot chocolate and rest.It quickly went to two alarms and despite firefighters battling for hours, the blaze burned the lodge to the ground at the small West Tahoe resort."It's been a difficult building due to the size and volume and loading inside the structure. There's no casualty or injuries," North Tahoe Fire's Steve McNamara said.The North Tahoe Fire Protection District also tweeted a picture of firefighters working hard to keep the flames to just one structure.Lafayette resident Greg Woerhle sent a video of the smoldering rubble when his family was turned away from skiing.Homewood's website has a message of thanks for the firefighters. It also says it's trying to get the resort up and running for Thursday, but skiers should check the website for the latest update before driving out.