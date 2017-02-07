Landslide forces closure of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --A landslide shut down all lanes of Highway 17 near Santa Cruz Tuesday morning.
The slide was blocking all of the northbound lanes just south of Vine Hill Road. Drivers were being diverted at Granite Creek Road.
The slide happened around 10:30 a.m.
There was no estimated time when the lanes would reopen, or any other details immediately available.
Tuesday's slide happened in the same area a slide in January that crushed a news van.
Both directions of 17 closed for slide pic.twitter.com/uiy6Na8mND— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 7, 2017