NEWS

Landslide forces closure of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley

A landslide is seen on Highway 17 near Scotts Valley, Calif. on Tuesday February 7, 2017. (California Highway Patrol)

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A landslide shut down all lanes of Highway 17 near Santa Cruz Tuesday morning.

The slide was blocking all of the northbound lanes just south of Vine Hill Road. Drivers were being diverted at Granite Creek Road.

The slide happened around 10:30 a.m.

There was no estimated time when the lanes would reopen, or any other details immediately available.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Tuesday's slide happened in the same area a slide in January that crushed a news van.



TRAFFIC: See current road conditions and closures

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Related Topics:
newsslidemudslidelandslidehighway 17caltranstraffictraffic accident
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
NEWS
Betsy DeVos Confirmed as Education Secretary After Pence Breaks Tie
At least 8 Bay Area highways closed due to flooding
Manhunt on in Florida, Alabama for Duo Wanted for 3 Murders
At Least 4 Tornadoes Reported in Southeast Louisiana
More News
Top Stories
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area
At least 8 Bay Area highways closed due to flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Storm triggers closure of several schools in North Bay
Show More
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
BART service resumes in Richmond following downed power line
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos