NEWS

Lawmakers in Sacramento discuss fate of Mylar balloons statewide

EMBED </>More Videos

Assemblyman Bill Quirk from Hayward has introduced a bill to ban the release of Mylar balloons in California. (KGO-TV )

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A rally was held in Sacramento Tuesday to promote balloon safety.

Assemblyman Bill Quirk from Hayward has introduced a bill to ban the release of Mylar balloons in California.

Mylar balloons caught on power lines caused nearly 1,900 outages in California in 2015.

Last year, they sparked wildfires that cost the state more than $3 million to put out.

Assemblyman Quirk tried to ban their sales last year to no avail.

His new bill wants to make it illegal for anyone to release them anywhere not just at civic events, as the law now states.

"It's litter. If it goes into the ocean fish and other wildlife can eat it," said Quirk.

If you choose Mylar balloons for your celebration, lawmakers want you to consider these safety tips:

Keep balloons tethered at all times and attached to a weight.
Puncture and deflate balloons before disposing of them.
If a balloon is tangled in power lines, call your utility company right away.
Do not try to retrieve it yourself.

The bill has just passed the assembly it's now in the Senate.

If it becomes law, you could get a ticket up to $100 for releasing a Mylar balloon.
Related Topics:
newsballoonsacramentolawsbanpollutionair qualitySacramento
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Union City teens killed in deadly Alameda crash
Gunman at Orlando airport in police custody
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
Prosecution tells jury death is only just punishment for Garcia-Torres
More News
Top Stories
Prosecution tells jury death is only just punishment for Garcia-Torres
Victim in San Francisco shooting shocked by suspect's release
Fewer students cutting classes at Oakland schools
Pelosi reflects on 30 years in US politics at SF event
Gunman at Orlando airport in police custody
Elderly evacuated from SF residence after artillery shells found
Trump to interview 2 candidates for FBI director today
Show More
Strickland gets 6-game suspension after brawl, Harper gets 4
Cal-OSHA investigating water park where boy flew off slide
Jury finds Napa couple guilty of first-degree murder in death of girl
Chipotle: Cyber hack compromised customers nationwide
OPD investigating fatal shooting in East Oakland
More News
Top Video
Pelosi reflects on 30 years in US politics at SF event
Fewer students cutting classes at Oakland schools
Prosecution tells jury death is only just punishment for Garcia-Torres
Victim in San Francisco shooting shocked by suspect's release
More Video