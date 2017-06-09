GHOST SHIP FIRE

Lawyers for man charged in Ghost Ship fire deaths to hold news conference

Ghost Ship warehouse founder Derick Almena appears in Lake County Superior Court on Monday, June 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Lawyers representing the man charged with the deaths of 36 people in Oakland's Ghost Ship Warehouse fire will hold a news conference today.

WATCH LIVE: Lawyers for man charged in deaths of 36 people in Ghost Ship fire hold news conference


Derick Almena faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. A judge pushed his arraignment until next week. The second man charged in December's fire may be in court as well. Authorities brought Max Harris back to Alameda County from Southern California late yesterday.

Prosecutors say Almena converted the warehouse into illegal living spaces. They say Harris helped him operate the building and organized the concert that took place the night of the massive fire last December.

PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Ghost Ship fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsghost ship firedeadly firefire deathfirefightersarrestcourt caseDublinOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GHOST SHIP FIRE
2nd man charged in Oakland Ghost Ship fire now in Santa Rita Jail
Arraignment postponed for Ghost Ship warehouse founder
Calls grow for more charges in Oakland Ghost Ship fire
Ghost Ship founder booked into Santa Rita Jail
More ghost ship fire
NEWS
7 Republicans send letter to Trump urging Cuba remain open
UK election ends in hung parliament: What's next?
Trump's legal team to file complaint with DOJ about Comey leak
2 police officers, 3 others injured in DC truck crash
More News
Top Stories
Pres. Trump to hold news conference -- WATCH LIVE
Warriors have chance to clinch NBA title, complete 16-0 playoffs
UK election ends in hung parliament: What's next?
Warriors make way for history with potential sweep of Cavaliers
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Dad saves 2-year-old son after Texas City tragedy
Bride helps bridesmaid get engaged at her own wedding
Show More
Friends, family saddened by accidental death of Antioch teen
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
Trump tweets: 'total and complete vindication'
One year later, Draymond Green has no regrets
2 police officers, 3 others injured in DC truck crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
More Photos