OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Lawyers representing the man charged with the deaths of 36 people in Oakland's Ghost Ship Warehouse fire will hold a news conference today.
Derick Almena faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. A judge pushed his arraignment until next week. The second man charged in December's fire may be in court as well. Authorities brought Max Harris back to Alameda County from Southern California late yesterday.
Prosecutors say Almena converted the warehouse into illegal living spaces. They say Harris helped him operate the building and organized the concert that took place the night of the massive fire last December.
