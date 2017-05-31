GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

LeBron James' home vandalized, spray-painted with racial slur

LeBron James is seen in this undated file photo.

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, Calif. --
LeBron James' Brentwood home was targeted by vandals, who spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate of the property, Los Angeles police said.

The vandalism was reported at around 6:45 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department officials said the basketball star was not home at the time of the incident.


By 9:30 a.m., the racial slur was covered up by property management, police said.

The incident is technically being investigated as a hate crime, though the crime has yet to be classified as such. The LAPD's West L.A. Division is investigating the incident.

