LeBron James' home vandalized, spray-painted with racial slur

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, Calif. --LeBron James' Brentwood home was targeted by vandals, who spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate of the property, Los Angeles police said.
The vandalism was reported at around 6:45 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department officials said the basketball star was not home at the time of the incident.
By 9:30 a.m., the racial slur was covered up by property management, police said.
The incident is technically being investigated as a hate crime, though the crime has yet to be classified as such. The LAPD's West L.A. Division is investigating the incident.
