Livermore police warn residents after spike in car thefts

Livermore police are calling on residents to take precautions after a surge in vehicle thefts. (KGO-TV )

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
Livermore police are calling on residents to take precautions after a surge in vehicle thefts there.

The police department released a map showing where the incidents happened.

So far it has been 165 in all. Last year, 292 vehicles were stolen in Livermore.

Police are offering tips to residents:

Never leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Keep your vehicle locked at all times.

Never leave keys in your vehicle and if you can park in busy, well-lit areas.

Also never leave valuables inside your vehicle.
