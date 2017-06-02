Livermore police warn residents after spike in car thefts

Livermore police are calling on residents to take precautions after a surge in vehicle thefts there.The police department released a map showing where the incidents happened.So far it has been 165 in all. Last year, 292 vehicles were stolen in Livermore.Police are offering tips to residents:Never leave your vehicle running and unattended.Keep your vehicle locked at all times.Never leave keys in your vehicle and if you can park in busy, well-lit areas.Also never leave valuables inside your vehicle.