Livermore police warn residents after spike in car thefts

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --Livermore police are calling on residents to take precautions after a surge in vehicle thefts there.
The police department released a map showing where the incidents happened.
So far it has been 165 in all. Last year, 292 vehicles were stolen in Livermore.
Police are offering tips to residents:
Never leave your vehicle running and unattended.
Keep your vehicle locked at all times.
Never leave keys in your vehicle and if you can park in busy, well-lit areas.
Also never leave valuables inside your vehicle.