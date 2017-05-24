Los Gatos doctor sentenced in patient's drug death

A South Bay doctor received a four-year sentence for a patient's death.Jasna Mrdjen, 74, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say in 2012 she prescribed hundreds of powerful pills to a patient who had just gotten out of rehab.The patient died from a combination of drugs.The investigation into Mrdjen showed she was writing excessive, high-dosage prescriptions for addictive narcotics.Some of her patients were arrested for reselling her prescribed drugs for a profit.