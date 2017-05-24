DOCTOR ARRESTED

Los Gatos doctor sentenced in patient's drug death

EMBED </>More Videos

Jasna Mrdjen, 74, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say in 2012 she prescribed hundreds of powerful pills to a patient who had just gotten out of rehab. (KGO-TV)

LOS GATOS (KGO) --
A South Bay doctor received a four-year sentence for a patient's death.

Jasna Mrdjen, 74, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say in 2012 she prescribed hundreds of powerful pills to a patient who had just gotten out of rehab.

The patient died from a combination of drugs.

The investigation into Mrdjen showed she was writing excessive, high-dosage prescriptions for addictive narcotics.

Some of her patients were arrested for reselling her prescribed drugs for a profit.
Related Topics:
newshealth carehealthdoctorsdoctor arresteddrugprescription drugsdrug treatmentdrug addictionmanslaughterLos Gatos
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DOCTOR ARRESTED
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
Santa Cruz doctor faces 10 child molestation charges; 2 women charged
Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes
Walnut Creek doctor arrested at work for alleged sexual battery
More doctor arrested
NEWS
Oakland police say boy shot while out walking puppy
Source: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
Sessions did not include meetings with Russian ambassador on clearance forms
More News
Top Stories
Source: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver
Oakland police say boy shot while out walking puppy
Rescue crews say Prius driver fortunate after San Rafael bus accident
Botts' Dots freeway markers being phased out in CA
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Governor Brown get Oroville Dan, Caltrain funding from Trump
Danville bank robbery suspect identified as female ex-cop
Show More
Tennis star Serena Williams joins board at SurveyMonkey
Gray fans 11, Davis homers as A's top Marlins 4-1
Napa County officials investigating botulism death
Billions in unclaimed property awaits reunion with rightful owners
Oakland offers $25,000 in grants for artists to create public murals
More News
Top Video
Oakland police say boy shot while out walking puppy
Source: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver
Tennis star Serena Williams joins board at SurveyMonkey
Report: more workers injured at Tesla plant than industry average
More Video