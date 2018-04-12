Major spring storm continues east from West Coast

A large storm moving through the West Coast this morning is bringing heavy snow from Washington down to the Sierra Nevada mountains in California.The snow has been so heavy in that area that part of Interstate 80 was closed overnight due to the slick conditions.As the storm heads east, dozens of states are under winter storm watches, winter storm warnings or high-wind warnings.On Friday, severe storms with tornadoes, hail and damaging winds are expected from the Gulf Coast up along much of the Mississippi River. Heavy snow may fall from Colorado to Michigan.The severe weather threat moves east on Saturday into the Deep South and Gulf Coast, as well as parts of the Southeast. Damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail could threaten some of those areas. Heavy snow will continue in the northern Plains and Great Lakes, with blizzard conditions possible.On Sunday, the storm moves into the Southeast, from Florida up to the Carolinas. These storms will bring more severe weather, with damaging winds, hail and possibly tornadoes. Wisconsin and Michigan likely will see the heaviest snow.Some areas in the Midwest may see as much as a foot of snow, with higher amounts possible in the Rockies and into the Great Lakes.Ahead of the storm's arrival, warm air will move into the Plains, Midwest and Northeast. Today, temperatures will by in the 70s from Chicago to Detroit, as well as in Washington, D.C. Texas and southern Kansas may see highs in the 90s.