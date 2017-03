Crews patching up in Pittsburg after a water main break. 4 homes& 2 apartment complexes flooded. Water is back on. pic.twitter.com/vxFIWfQEU7 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 9, 2017

Crews have repaired a water main break in Pittsburg that left four homes and two apartment complexes flooded overnight.The happened just before 10 p.m. at Black Diamond and 10th.