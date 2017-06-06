NEWS

Man accused of killing Australian tourist in San Francisco set to appear in court

The man accused of killing an Australian tourist in San Francisco is set to appear in court Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The man accused of killing an Australian tourist in San Francisco is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Matthew Bate was headed to his hotel Friday after celebrating the warriors' win when he got into an argument with David Murillo.

The argument escalated into a fight and that's when Bate's family says Murillo sucker-punched 33 year old Bate who fell, hit his head and later died.

Murillo is from southern California, and faces involuntary manslaughter, assault, and battery charges.

RELATED: 2 in custody connected to killing of Australian tourist in SF
