NEWS

Man arrested after standoff at El Sobrante home

EMBED </>More Videos

A man barricaded inside a home at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Acher Way in El Sobrante has been arrested after a standoff overnight. (KGO-TV)

By
EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KGO) --
A man barricaded inside a home at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Acher Way in El Sobrante has been arrested after a standoff overnight.

Police said he was the only person inside the home.

At one point, police made announcements for a woman and man to come outside the home with their hands up, but police confirmed there was no one else inside the home.

At least one neighbor was seen returning home after being evacuated, along with other homes nearby.

Police said a shooting occurred during a dispute between two neighbors in the area.

One neighbor told ABC7 News that a man fired a shot into the air shortly after the argument, but no one was injured. Then, the man was seen going inside the home.
Police told neighbors to shelter in place while this incident was happening.
Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingstandoffswatEl Sobrante
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Officer tased man 7 times, used choke hold in fatal chase
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died
Trump assails 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
1 killed in accident involving Capitol Corridor train in Pinole
More News
Top Stories
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died
1 killed in accident involving Capitol Corridor train in Pinole
Trace amounts of pesticides found in San Francisco Bay
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
Abandoned building in San Jose partially collapses in fire
Trump assails 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara
Show More
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
Oakland Mayor calls on residents to report potholes with new app
Durant renovates basketball courts in Oakland
Former SF AG appointed as special counsel to Russia investigation
7 On Your Side reports on problems caused by low-e glass windows
More News
Top Video
1 killed in accident involving Capitol Corridor train in Pinole
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died
Trace amounts of pesticides found in San Francisco Bay
More Video