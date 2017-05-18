Man arrested after standoff at El Sobrante home

A man barricaded inside a home at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Acher Way in El Sobrante has been arrested after a standoff overnight.Police said he was the only person inside the home.At one point, police made announcements for a woman and man to come outside the home with their hands up, but police confirmed there was no one else inside the home.At least one neighbor was seen returning home after being evacuated, along with other homes nearby.Police said a shooting occurred during a dispute between two neighbors in the area.One neighbor told ABC7 News that a man fired a shot into the air shortly after the argument, but no one was injured. Then, the man was seen going inside the home.Police told neighbors to shelter in place while this incident was happening.