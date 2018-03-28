Man arrested with arsenal claims he was on secret mission, police say

AARON KATERSKY
A Texas couple was arrested in Massachusetts after police discovered an arsenal in their hotel room and car.

Tewksbury police said they found a stockpile of high-powered weapons -- including a bump stock, a silencer and several long guns wrapped in a flight suit -- in a hotel room occupied by Francho Bradley and Adrianne Jennings of Frisco, Texas.

The case began Saturday when Bradley allegedly called police to say he believed his hotel room was being broken into.

After discovering the weapons in the hotel room, police obtained a search warrant for couple's car. A search of the couple's vehicle turned up where more weapons, ammunition, large-capacity feeding devices and multiple explosive devices, according to police. An AK-47, an AR-15 with a grenade launcher, a large-capacity shotgun, a bump stock and numerous rounds of ammunition were found as well.

Bradley allegedly claimed he was on a mission for a secret government agency, police said.

According to a police report obtained by the Lowell Sun, Bradley said the arsenal was "needed ... for his mission."

"Francho went on to say he can't tell us what he does for work or why he has all the guns with him, but that he is down in this area working for a government agency that is dealing with a virus," the report states, according to the Lowell Sun.

The pair now face multiple firearms charges and are being held until their next court date Friday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The FBI has been called in to assist in the case, including to help police determine the veracity of Bradley's alleged statements.

Prosecutors in Middlesex County said there is not believed to be a threat to public safety.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
BART police report surge in arrests for 2017
Man charged with reckless driving after 4 injured in Oakland Airport crash
Protesters standoff with police at Sacramento forum for officer-involved shooting
Soccer match at Levi's Stadium sparks safety concerns
7 on Your Side tells you how to find out if you're a victim of spoofing
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
Show More
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
California suing over citizenship question on 2020 census
Cupertino High School evacuated after threatening phone call
DMV letter says Uber suspending self-driving car tests in California
Facebook CEO to testify to Congress
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos