NEWS

Man in hospital after being hit by VTA light-rail train in San Jose

A VTA light-rail train hit a pedestrian in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, March 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A man is in the hospital after being hit by a light-rail train in San Jose Friday morning, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority officials said.

A VTA spokeswoman said the man disregarded the warning lights, bells and traffic gate at Southwest Expressway and South Bascom Avenue and was walking across the tracks around 10:45 a.m. when an eastbound train hit him.

The train on the Winchester-Mountain View line was approaching the Bascom station at a speed between 35 mph and 45 mph.

Investigators from the Santa Clara County sheriff's office interviewed about 20 passengers who were on the train. No injuries were reported among passengers.

The train operator is being tested for drugs and alcohol, which is standard procedure in VTA collisions.

A bus bridge between Winchester and Fruitdale stations will be in effect until about 2 p.m.
Related Topics:
newstrain accidentpedestrian strucktrainsVTASan Jose
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Russians view the drama unfolding in Washington
'No question' some government employees working against Trump, Spicer says
Inside the Senate GOP resistance to Trumpcare
CHP investigating Richmond freeway shooting
More News
Top Stories
CHP investigating Richmond freeway shooting
Oakland police officer injured in car accident
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
President Trump hits the 50-day mark
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
San Jose developing flood warning system for residents
BART drops push for rate hike
Show More
CHP says I-80 shooting was 'targeted'
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
How Russians view the drama unfolding in Washington
How to interpret Trump's first jobs report
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
More Photos