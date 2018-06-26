Man jumps onto wing of plane after scaling fence at Atlanta airport, police say

JULIA JACOBO
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after he jumped onto the wing of a plane on an active taxiway at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, authorities said.

The man, identified as Jhryin Jones, allegedly scaled a fence to gain access to the taxiway and then pounded on passenger windows while standing on the wing of the plane, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told ABC News.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Video taken by a passenger on the plane shows the man sprinting across the tarmac in his underwear while holding an article of clothing on his right arm.

A picture taken by a passenger and posted online shows more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles with their sirens on approaching the plane.

Another video shows the man casually laying down on the tarmac as police approach.

Jones was taken into custody without incident about five minutes after he began to pound on the windows, police said. He was charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to police.

The incident did not impact flight operations, the Atlanta Airport wrote on Twitter.

Additional details were not immediately available.

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos and Janice McDonald contributed to this report.
