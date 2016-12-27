NEWS

Man trespassing on Caltrain tracks hit, killed in Burlingame

Emergency crews are seen responding after a man was fatally struck by Caltrain in Burlingame, Calif. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. (KGO-TV)

BURLINGAME, Calif. --
A man was struck and killed by a Caltrain in Burlingame Tuesday afternoon, according to the transit agency.

Caltrain officials reported on Twitter at 2:32 p.m. about the collision involving northbound Train No. 151 heading toward San Francisco.

The collision occurred near Howard Avenue, just south of the agency's Burlingame station, involving a man trespassing on the tracks.

Bus shuttles took passengers around the scene until the southbound tracks reopened, allowing trains to single-track through the area as of about 3:15 p.m. The bus bridge was cancelled at 3:26 p.m. Delays of up to 31 minutes have been reported.

Tuesday's death was the 12th fatality involving Caltrain in 2016.
