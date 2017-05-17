A man near Austin claims a woman ruined their date when she started texting during a movie, so now he's suing her.Brandon Vezmar is seeking $17.31, according to a lawsuit.He claims the woman he met on the app Bumble violated theater policy by not putting down her phone. He said she was texting her friend during the movie.Vezmar said he asked her to take it outside."I said, 'Listen. Your texting is driving me a little nuts' and she said, 'I can't not text my friend.' I said, 'Maybe you can take it outside to the lobby.' I've seen people get kicked out of movies for this," Vezmar said.The woman took his advice and left.The two have not spoken since the lawsuit was filed, however the woman issued a statement saying: "Vezmar's behavior made me extremely uncomfortable and I felt I needed to remove myself from the situation for my own safety. I hope one day he can move past this and find peace in his life."