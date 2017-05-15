NEWS

Cotati man who died after being tased by Rohnert Park police identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cotati construction worker who died after being tased Friday night by police in Rohnert Park has been identified. (KGO)

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
A Cotati construction worker who died after being tased Friday night by police in Rohnert Park has been identified.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Branch Wroth. He died during a fight with two officers who tried taking him into custody at the budget inn motel after an officer used a taser to subdue him. He fell unconscious and died.

An attorney for the family tells ABC7 his loved ones are devastated.

Wroth's younger brother Esa was paid more than $1 million by Sonoma County last year after being tased 23 times while being arrested on drunken driving charges.
Related Topics:
newscrimetaserpoliceRohnert ParkCotati
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Santa Cruz doctor accused of child molestation in custody
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
2 hospitalized after shooting on I-880 in Hayward
Unprecedented global cyberattack 'an urgent call' to action, homeland security adviser says
More News
Top Stories
Santa Cruz doctor accused of child molestation in custody
Fremont teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
2 hospitalized after shooting on I-880 in Hayward
2 firefighters injured while putting out Antioch house fire
Tour of California Bike Race heads to Bay Area for Stage 2
White House 'moving rapidly' to replace Comey
Teen boy youngest ever to graduate from Texas Christian University
Show More
ONLY ON 7: Video shows shootout between two cars in SF
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
Cyberattack wave ebbs, but experts see risk of more
Public upset over veteran's visitation with no coffin
Warriors' big comeback against Spurs in Game 1 pays off in Vegas
More News
Top Video
White House 'moving rapidly' to replace Comey
Fremont teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
2 hospitalized after shooting on I-880 in Hayward
2 firefighters injured while putting out Antioch house fire
More Video