A Cotati construction worker who died after being tased Friday night by police in Rohnert Park has been identified.The man was identified as 41-year-old Branch Wroth. He died during a fight with two officers who tried taking him into custody at the budget inn motel after an officer used a taser to subdue him. He fell unconscious and died.An attorney for the family tells ABC7 his loved ones are devastated.Wroth's younger brother Esa was paid more than $1 million by Sonoma County last year after being tased 23 times while being arrested on drunken driving charges.