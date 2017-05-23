Manchester Arena terror attack suspect identified

The Islamic State group claims one of its members carried out the terror bombing in Manchester that killed at least 22 people and injured 59.British authorities have identified the suicide bomber as Salman Abedi.Also on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said they have also arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Police said the man was arrested in south Manchester. Authorities did not provide further details about the arrest at this time.Screams filled the arena just after the explosion on Monday, which also killed the attacker - Abedi who was carrying an IED that he detonated. Teens and children were among the victims.British authorities said an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among dead and 12 children under the age of 16 were among those injured.The bombing could become the deadliest terror incident in the UK since the 2005 7/7 bombings that killed 52 people. The incident also coincided with the four-year anniversary of the killing of British Army soldier Lee Rigby in London.This is not the first time Manchester has seen such disturbing events unfold. Back in 1996, a truck bomb ripped through the center of the city during the Euro 1996 soccer final. The IRA claimed responsibility for the blast that injured 212 people.In the U.S., the State Department said it was monitoring these events closely and would make services available for any Americans killed or injured.Senior U.S. officials told ABC News that Americans may see additional security measures visible here at home at key locations. They typically involve transportation hubs, landmarks and tourist attractions.