MANCHESTER EXPLOSION

Manchester Arena terror attack suspect identified

Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, (AP)

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom --
The Islamic State group claims one of its members carried out the terror bombing in Manchester that killed at least 22 people and injured 59.

British authorities have identified the suicide bomber as Salman Abedi.

RELATED: Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack

Also on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said they have also arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Police said the man was arrested in south Manchester. Authorities did not provide further details about the arrest at this time.

Screams filled the arena just after the explosion on Monday, which also killed the attacker - Abedi who was carrying an IED that he detonated. Teens and children were among the victims.

RELATED: 'Everyone was just screaming': Concertgoers describe chaos at Ariana Grande concert

British authorities said an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among dead and 12 children under the age of 16 were among those injured.

The bombing could become the deadliest terror incident in the UK since the 2005 7/7 bombings that killed 52 people. The incident also coincided with the four-year anniversary of the killing of British Army soldier Lee Rigby in London.

This is not the first time Manchester has seen such disturbing events unfold. Back in 1996, a truck bomb ripped through the center of the city during the Euro 1996 soccer final. The IRA claimed responsibility for the blast that injured 212 people.

In the U.S., the State Department said it was monitoring these events closely and would make services available for any Americans killed or injured.

Senior U.S. officials told ABC News that Americans may see additional security measures visible here at home at key locations. They typically involve transportation hubs, landmarks and tourist attractions.

PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert in England
Click here for full coverage on the deadly Manchester Arena terror attack.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldexplosionconcertpoliceinvestigationterror attackterror threatterrorismisismanchester explosionbombing
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
'Everyone was just screaming': Chaos at Ariana Grande concert
Facebook Safety Check activated after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
MANCHESTER EXPLOSION
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More manchester explosion
NEWS
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
Pot convictions go up in smoke with California legalization
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester bombing
James Bond star Roger Moore dies after cancer battle
More News
Top Stories
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
Random attack in Fairfax on elderly man captured on video
Warriors return to Oakland with championship trophy
What we know about deadly bombing in Manchester
Trump calls out 'evil losers' behind deadly Manchester blast
Show More
2-alarm fire damages several businesses in Sunnyvale
Trump meets with Abbas in Bethlehem, 'truly hopeful' for peace deal
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Dub Nation celebrates as Warriors head to Finals again
Warriors sweep Spurs, head to NBA Finals for 3rd year in a row
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos