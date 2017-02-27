BOMB THREAT

Market Street reopen after bomb threat against Anti-Defamation League in San Francisco

San Francisco Police block off a section of Market Street near a reported bomb threat Monday, February 27, 2017 (KGO-TV )

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A bomb threat made against the Anti-Defamation League's Northern California office in San Francisco prompted the closure of Market Street between Kearny and Grant streets Monday afternoon, affecting the F Market Streetcar along with several trolley and coach motorbus lines.

The San Francisco police say no device has been located, but they plan to search the building as a safety precaution.

The portion of Market Street between O'Farrell and Kearny streets was reopened around 7 p.m.

