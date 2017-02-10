DONALD TRUMP

Mexican government warns those in US to 'have papers in order'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Mexico has issued a warning to all its citizens living in the United States to take precautions following Thursday's deportation of a mother in Arizona.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Mexico has issued a warning to all its citizens living in the United States to take precautions following Thursday's deportation of a mother in Arizona.

The latest warning comes after Guadalupe Garcia, an Arizona mother of two, was deported on Thursday. That initiated protests by her supporters.

It's not the first time the Mexican government has expressed some urgency through its U.S. consulates. It did so in November after the presidential election.

Since then, Mexicans living in the U.S. have been asked to have their papers and documents in order.

RELATED: Hate crime investigation called for in East Bay car vandalism

"I came to get my passport for the same reason that Donald Trump is doing. I'm working on my visa, I don't know how that's going to happen," said one woman who came out to the consulate.

The Mexican government points out those who don't have dual citizenship should start the process now. The passport offices have seen an increase in the number of applications.


And it's not only Mexicans applying.
"This month has been busy, only because of the ban," explained Miguel Ynclino with 24 Hour Passport and Visas. "We have to be prepared in case something happens."

In the case of the Arizona mother, she had been arrested and convicted in 2008 for using a fake social security number.

RELATED: Civil rights groups fear hate crime victims won't come forward

Immigration and Custom Enforcement, or ICE, says, "her immigration case underwent review at multiple levels of the immigration court system, including the board of immigration appeals, and the judges held she did not have a legal basis to remain in the U.S."

Regardless, many Mexicans fear anyone can now be a target. San Francisco is reminding people to report any immigration scams in San Francisco.

You can call the Mexican Consulate at 1-855-551-6395, the San Francisco District Attorney's Hate Crime hotline at 415-551-9595 and the San Francisco Police Hotline at 415-575-4444.

For more stories on immigration, click here.
Related Topics:
newshate crimemexicoimmigrationimmigration reformdonald trumpu.s. & world9th u.s. circuit court of appealsmuslimsislamdiversityACLUracial profilingICEFBIdiscriminationequal rightsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DONALD TRUMP
What Really Matters: Funny is Funny... and Important
At least four Patriots would skip White House visit
Source: Real estate mogul Charles Kushner interested in purchasing Marlins
Trump vows to continue travel ban legal battle
More donald trump
NEWS
Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
Dylann Roof's Lawyers Look to Have Death Penalty Tossed
EXCLUSIVE: Martinez man facing murder for hire charges speaks out
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
More News
Top Stories
SF woman hopes to inspire change with postcard campaign
Protesters call for SF sheriff's resignation after 100-year-old evicted
Excess rain water threatens Anderson Resevior dam
Parts of North Bay still flooded following recent storm
Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
EXCLUSIVE: Martinez man facing murder for hire charges speaks out
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Pacific Orchid and Garden Expo, Antique show tickets
Church banner welcoming immigrants, refugees vandalized
Chinese New Year Parade set for Saturday night in SF
The Millennium Tower Homeowner's Association hires attorney
Mudslide danger forces closure of Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
More News
Top Video
SF woman hopes to inspire change with postcard campaign
Protesters call for SF sheriff's resignation after 100-year-old evicted
Parts of North Bay still flooded following recent storm
Mudslide danger forces closure of Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
More Video