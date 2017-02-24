7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney talks with disaster experts about the San Jose flood relief efforts. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spent Friday with city workers and volunteers in San Jose who are working to rebuild the community after floods. Finney also spoke to experts and has some helpful advice for those affected, and what you need to know before a disaster.

