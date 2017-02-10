7 ON YOUR SIDE

Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City today

(KGO-TV)

By
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney will be at the Serramonte Center on Friday starting at 4 p.m., taking consumer questions.

He's going to answer questions from viewers on a variety of topics. He'll be there sharing his knowledge with you on anything from finance, to the best time to buy airline tickets and more. There's nothing he can't answer, so be sure to stop by.

Remember, there are lots of ways to Ask Finney -- Share your video questions using #AskFinney, use the form on this page, or email us at askfinney@kgo-tv.com. We want to hear from you!

