If you used the internet at all on Wednesday it was hard to miss the fact that it was International Women's Day.Google celebrated the day with a doodle featuring women pioneers like American Journalist Ida Wells, Egyptian female pilot Lotfia El Nadi and Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.Many celebrities were also vocal about their support of International Women's Day.Singer Adele tweeted: "Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult."Malala Yousefzai, who survived being shot by the Taliban tweeted: "We recognize how far we have come, but also how far we must go."Tech leaders also go in on the call to action. Square CEO Jackie Reses tweeted a picture of employees wearing red to show their solidarity.Sir Richard Branson tweeted about businesswomen who he admires, including the founder of Spanx Shapewear, though some question whether shapewear is liberating.Snapchat is getting some backlash for its filter honoring scientist Marie Curie because it appears to give users a thinner face and lots of eye makeup.Critics say the emphasis should be on Curie's achievements and Nobel prize, not eyeliner.