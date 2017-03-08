INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Millions take to social media to recognize International Women's Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Millions on social media celebrated International Women's Day in unique ways online. (KGO-TV )

By
If you used the internet at all on Wednesday it was hard to miss the fact that it was International Women's Day.

RELATED: What is A Day Without a Woman

Google celebrated the day with a doodle featuring women pioneers like American Journalist Ida Wells, Egyptian female pilot Lotfia El Nadi and Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Many celebrities were also vocal about their support of International Women's Day.

Singer Adele tweeted: "Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult."

Malala Yousefzai, who survived being shot by the Taliban tweeted: "We recognize how far we have come, but also how far we must go."

Tech leaders also go in on the call to action. Square CEO Jackie Reses tweeted a picture of employees wearing red to show their solidarity.

Sir Richard Branson tweeted about businesswomen who he admires, including the founder of Spanx Shapewear, though some question whether shapewear is liberating.

Snapchat is getting some backlash for its filter honoring scientist Marie Curie because it appears to give users a thinner face and lots of eye makeup.


Critics say the emphasis should be on Curie's achievements and Nobel prize, not eyeliner.

PHOTOS: Women march on International Women's Day in the Bay Area
Click here for more stories about International Women's Day.
Related Topics:
newswomenu.s. & worldrallyPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotesthuman rightscivil rightsInternational Women's DaySan FranciscoPacificaSan RafaelOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
Women stand in solidarity at Oakland International Women's Day event
International Women's Day turns into family affair in San Jose
On eve of International Women's Day a defiant girl statue emerges on Wall St
People worldwide recognize International Women's Day
More International Women's Day
NEWS
Women stand in solidarity at Oakland International Women's Day event
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
DA complaint: SJ coach murdered after suspect's ID confiscated at club
Marines arrive in Syria to provide artillery support in fight against ISIS
More News
Top Stories
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
San Jose launches program to make college free for 2 years
DA complaint: SJ coach murdered after suspect's ID confiscated at club
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
Mudslide forces closure of main drag in Marin County
Show More
SF police search for suspects who robbed mother, 1 year old
International Women's Day turns into family affair in San Jose
All lanes open on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after crash
Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump
People worldwide recognize International Women's Day
More News
Top Video
Mudslide forces closure of main drag in Marin County
DA complaint: SJ coach murdered after suspect's ID confiscated at club
All lanes open on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after crash
International Women's Day turns into family affair in San Jose
More Video