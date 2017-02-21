NEWS

Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart

Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK --
Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and men.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Tuesday, the writer and provocative public speaker apologized for his remarks.

Yiannopoulos says his experiences as a victim of sexual abuse as a teenager made him feel he could say outrageous things on the subject. He says that was a mistake. And he says he never intended to suggest sexual abuse of minors is OK.

MORE: UC Berkeley protests over Breitbart editor turn violent

On Monday he was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his remarks was promoted through social media by a conservative blog.

Publisher Simon & Schuster announced it would cancel the publication of his upcoming book, "Dangerous."

PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos event
Related Topics:
newsmilo yiannopoulosu.s. & world
