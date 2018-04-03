Minnesota snowstorm causes 25 crashes in 15 minutes

MAX GOLEMBO
Bad snow caused more than 25 crashes on state and interstate highways in Minnesota Monday night, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

The storm left half a foot of snow in Minnesota and the Dakotas, and up to 19 inches in parts of Montana. The snow and below-freezing temperatures caused treacherous driving conditions throughout the day.

Within nine hours on Monday, there were 197 crashes in the state and 13 people were injured, the state patrol said.

The forecast

As the severe weather moves east, heavy rain is hitting the Ohio Valley and storms could break out from Cleveland to Houston.

The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes through Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi.

To the north, a swath of heavy April snow will fall from Sioux City, Iowa, to Minneapolis and into Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Traverse City, Michigan, where some areas could see 6 to 12 inches.

By Wednesday afternoon, the storm system and cold front will approach the East Coast and stretch from Florida to Maine. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Bitter cold

Bitterly cold air, at least for April standards, will move into the Midwest tonight into Wednesday and reach the East Coast by Wednesday night.

Then another cold blast moves into the Midwest on Friday and spreads into the Northeast on Saturday morning.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Giants Opening Day at AT&T Park, first pitch at 1:35 p.m.
You can survive a nuclear attack, here's how
Stolen car suspect crashes onto ranch in Hercules
Panera reportedly exposed customers' information for 8 months
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Protesters take to streets of Oakland to oppose police shooting
San Francisco advocates worry about Grindr sharing users' HIV status
Show More
Palo Alto approves voluntary guidelines for Eichler neighborhoods
Villanova roars over Michigan winning NCAA title
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos