A Santa Rosa teen named Gabriella Rosas-Arreguin who was reported missing by her parents has been found safe.Gabriella Rosas-Arreguin, 17, was reported missing by her parents Yesterday.Rosas-Arreguin graduated from high school Friday and went looking for a job Tuesday, but hadn't been seen or heard from since that time.Police said she had no history of going missing and is not known to stay out late.