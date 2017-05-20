AMBER ALERT

Mother, child reunited after Amber Alert that led to SoCal search

Baby Mikai is reunited with his mother in San Francisco on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (KGO-TV)

Mother, child reunited in SF after Amber Alert
by Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A child reported missing in an Amber Alert was reunited with his mother Saturday afternoon in San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol located 21-month-old Mikai Bangoura and his father Jason Lam hundreds of miles from San Francisco in Southern California after he was first reported missing.

"This is every mother's worst nightmare, the hardest thing every parent has to go through, not knowing where their child is," family spokesperson Sandra Machado said as she read a statement from Mikai's mother. The statement continued, thanking law enforcement officers, members of the media and everyone on social media who helped spread the word.



His father 30-year-old Jason Lam is in custody Friday evening.

Lam's Toyota Corolla, the car so many people were on the lookout for statewide, was spotted and towed away. A tip led to the child being found.

"Today's a great day," said Alex Bastian of the San Francisco District Attorney's office. "The Amber Alert played a pivotal role."

The District Attorney's office says Lam has joint custody, but didn't return the child to his Mother Thursday night.

Police say 24 hours passed before police were notified, and as they continued their investigation District Attorney Investigator Rodriguez said, "We realized we needed an Amber Alert."
Charges for Lam have not been announced.
Related Topics:
newsamber alertmissing boymissing childrenabductionchild abductionCHPcrimekidnappingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AMBER ALERT
1-year-old boy in SF Amber Alert found safe with father in SoCal
Mt. View father turns himself after kidnapping daughter
6-year-old SoCal boy found safe, mother in custody
Girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in SoCal
More amber alert
NEWS
Texas congressman receives threats over call for impeachment
House Intel Committee contacts Trump campaign adviser
Train derailment in Daly City causing systemwide BART delays
Pleasanton police shoot, kill armed suspect
More News
Top Stories
Warriors beat Spurs in Game 3 of Western Conference Finals
Train derailment in Daly City causing systemwide BART delays
Pleasanton police shoot, kill armed suspect
8 injured after Aeromexico plane hits utility truck at LAX
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
Arroyo's double lifts Giants to 3-0 win over Cardinals in 13
A's hit 4 home runs to beat Red Sox for 3rd straight win
Show More
Swimmers rescued by Coast Guard and SFFD
CHP investigates deadly crash near Healdsburg
Watch SF's annual Bay to Breakers live tomorrow
UCSF hosts annual skin cancer screening clinic
Man subdued after incident on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
More News
Photos
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
More Photos