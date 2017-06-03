At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Armed officers running into #londonbridgestation. Being evacuated with people running out. pic.twitter.com/EovHXwvdKg — Neeraj (@thatboyneeraj) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

.There are no known threats to #SanFrancisco at this time. We work stronger as a team. Please if you #SeeSomethingSaySomething. #SF #SFPD pic.twitter.com/CFOpvnL6GC — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 3, 2017

British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a terror attack on London Bridge and the Borough Market area.Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge. Police say they're responding to an incident there and another at Borough Market, a busy area of pubs and restaurants nearby.He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers are now on the scene.Police were also responding to Borough Market, and the Vauxhall areas with armed officers. Police in London are urging the public to remain calm, but to be alert and vigilant.Prime Minister Theresa May released a statement after the incident. "Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism. "This is a fast moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."Police in the Bay Area are monitoring the developments, and are asking the public that if they see something, to say something and contact police.