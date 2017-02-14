NEWS

Mysterious bright light in Bay Area sky was missile test

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Did you notice a strange bright light in the sky Tuesday morning? It had people buzzing on social media.

People were wondering about mystery objects flying bright above the Bay Area. It turns out there were two and they were missiles launched off the California coast.

The Trident Two missiles were launched by the U.S. Navy from an Ohio class submarine out in the Pacific test range off the coast of California.

The first one was launched around 3:30 a.m. and the second was around 6:20 a.m. A spokesperson for the Navy confirmed the missile test and assuring everyone that it was safe.

"These missiles we conducted from the sea, above the sea, into the sea. And at no time did they land," the spokesperson said.

Apart from videos, ABC7 News also got calls from viewers in Palo Alto and San Jose saying they could see it. There were reports of people as far south as Los Angeles who spotted the missiles.

The Navy said the light was probably visible for a minute, during stage 1 of each launch.

These types of missiles are used for general defense and have a range of up to 4,000 miles. It's unclear how far off the coast the missile test submarine was located -- the Navy refused to disclose that information.

They did say the tests have been planned for years.
