NEWS

NB I-880 reopens in San Leandro after fatal motorcycle crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV on Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV on Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on northbound Highway 880 just south of Davis Street at 4:05 p.m

All lanes of traffic were blocked for a time, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert at 4:14 p.m. They reopened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to check out our real-time traffic maps.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsaccident
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pleasanton high school mourning sudden death of beloved teacher
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Exclusive: Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with Trump
Leaked NSA document is proof of Russian election hacking, top Dem says
More News
Top Stories
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
UCB police: Woman shoved meth in child's mouth
Bay Area man captures video after Paris police shoot hammer attack suspect
Walnut Creek facility hosting Warriors basketball camp
Apple WWDC attendees inspired by Michelle Obama
Apology issued to girl disqualified from soccer tournament because she looks like a boy
Uber fires over 20 drivers due to complaints
Show More
SFPD searching for couple who allegedly abandoned child
Police: Manchester attack evidence found in 49ers duffle bag
Visalia man accused of plotting to kill 3 Bay Area doctors
Benefit event for Cal rugby player to be held in El Dorado Hills
$100K bail set for man accused of killing tourist in SF
More News
Top Video
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Consumer Reports offers tips on making moving easier
Walnut Creek facility hosting Warriors basketball camp
UCB police: Woman shoved meth in child's mouth
More Video