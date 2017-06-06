NB I-880 reopens in San Leandro after fatal motorcycle crash

Traffic is being heavily impacted in #SanLeandro after a fatal motorcycle crash prompted the closure of NB I-880: https://t.co/1fEzMvjJxd. pic.twitter.com/PXLXPuM8uM — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 7, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV on Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported on northbound Highway 880 just south of Davis Street at 4:05 p.mAll lanes of traffic were blocked for a time, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert at 4:14 p.m. They reopened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.