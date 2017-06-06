NB I-880 reopens in San Leandro after fatal motorcycle crash

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV on Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Traffic is being heavily impacted in #SanLeandro after a fatal motorcycle crash prompted the closure of NB I-880: https://t.co/1fEzMvjJxd. pic.twitter.com/PXLXPuM8uM— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) June 7, 2017
The crash was reported on northbound Highway 880 just south of Davis Street at 4:05 p.m
All lanes of traffic were blocked for a time, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert at 4:14 p.m. They reopened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
