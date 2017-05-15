New allegations to be added to Oakland Ghost Ship lawsuit

New allegations will be added to a lawsuit over one of the worst tragedies in Oakland's history. Thirty-six people died when the Ghost Ship warehouse caught fire last December.There are numerous questions about the safety of the building, how it was being used and why people were unable to escape.Lawyers in the suit represent the families of 10 victims and they say on Tuesday they will file their master complaint and master claims.Victims have until June 2, six months after the fire, to file claims.