GHOST SHIP FIRE

New allegations to be added to Oakland Ghost Ship lawsuit

A pair of Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
New allegations will be added to a lawsuit over one of the worst tragedies in Oakland's history. Thirty-six people died when the Ghost Ship warehouse caught fire last December.

REPORT: Oakland Ghost Ship lease specified illegal use

There are numerous questions about the safety of the building, how it was being used and why people were unable to escape.

Lawyers in the suit represent the families of 10 victims and they say on Tuesday they will file their master complaint and master claims.
Victims have until June 2, six months after the fire, to file claims.

RELATED: All 36 victims in Ghost Ship warehouse fire identified

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos, and videos on the Ghost Ship fire.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firefire deathfiredeadly firefirefightersinvestigationbuilding code violationinvestigationsfire departmentsghost ship fireOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Deputies serve eviction notices to artists living in SF warehouse
Report: Ghost Ship lease specified illegal use
East Bay Times wins Pulitzer Prize for Ghost Ship fire coverage
I-Team: Records show building complaints where at least 3 died in Oakland fire
More ghost ship fire
NEWS
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in SoCal
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday
Hill reacts to report that Trump shared intel
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
More News
Top Stories
Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes
Hijack hacks: What you need to know about 'ransomware'
North Bay man detained by immigration officials
E. Bay freeway camera system expanding after shootings
Majka wins second stage in San Jose, takes Tour of California lead
Fremont teen girl dies in crash hours after prom
New procedure helps people lose weight by adding to stomach
Show More
UCSF psychiatrist pleads not guilty to child porn charges
7 On Your Side: What are best cell phone plans
Hearing over psychological evaluation for Antolin Garcia-Torres to be held
SF mayor pledges to spend $90M to re-pave torn up streets
Cyberattack wave ebbs, but experts see risk of more
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos