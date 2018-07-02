New York State trooper shot dead had 'his whole life before him': Governor

EMILY SHAPIRO
A young New York State Police trooper with "his whole life before him" was gunned down early Monday while responding to a report of a suicidal person barricaded inside a home, the governor said.

When Trooper Nicholas Clark responded to the call at about 3:30 a.m., Steven Kiley shot and killed him, the New York State Police said.

Kiley, 43, was later found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home in Steuben County, near the Pennsylvania state line, police said.

Clark, 29, of Troupsburg, New York, is survived by his mother, father and brother, police said.

"To the Clark family, to his mother, his father, his brother, we hope you find peace in this senseless act of violence," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference Monday. "A 29-year-old trooper, a stellar trooper with an extraordinary record, his whole life before him. Great athlete. Well accomplished. He wanted to do one thing -- which was help people."

"This is one situation that I've gone through before," Cuomo continued. "Thirteen troopers lost in five years. There's no answer. There's no point. It's just sad and painful."

Every day is dangerous for police, Cuomo said, from domestic violence incidents to storms to potential terrorism.

"To the state police and to all police officers in this state," Cuomo said, "I want them to know that every person in the state of New York has nothing but respect for them, trust in them, and love for them and their families."

"We know the danger that you put yourself in every day when you leave the house," the governor said. "We know the fear that is in your families' heart when you're out there. And we truly and deeply appreciate the risk that you take to keep our families safe."

Flags on all state government buildings will be flown at half-staff, Cuomo said.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood were among those who offered their condolences on Twitter.

The death of Trooper Nicholas Clark is a terrible loss for all of New York. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the @NYSPolice on this difficult day.

- NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) July 2, 2018ABC News' Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
Brush fire prompts evacuations in Moraga, 75 percent contained
Crews continue battling County Fire near Lake Berryessa
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Construction site security guard shot, killed in SF
Show More
LeBron's first Lakers game against Warriors will be in San Jose
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude quake near Rohnert Park
Three new traffic laws in effect to improve California roads
PHOTOS: County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
More News