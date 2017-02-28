A teen is among three people who died after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Riverside, California.Officials say two adult women survived the crash and are being treated at a nearby hospital. Officials say one survivor is in stable condition and the other is critical with severe burns.The South Bay family planned to be home Monday afternoon. They were attending a cheerleading completion. The pilot and two people died.The plane took off from Riverside heading back to San Jose when it crashed into a neighborhood near the airport. The fire raged through homes as firefighters searched for victims."All five victims were from the aircraft itself. We've confirmed we have three deceased on scene. Our firefighters did make an aggressive rescue to rescue two victims that are at local hospitals," said Riverside Fire Department Chief Michael Moore.Fire officials have confirmed that all of the victims were from the airplane. Officials say no Riverside residents were injured, but NTSB investigators will search the neighborhood today to make sure. Two homes that were hit directly were destroyed.The Red Cross is helping residents impacted by the crash. Volunteers are offering counseling and shelter for displaced residents friends say the pilot was in his 70s and was very experienced.The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.