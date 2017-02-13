No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make due

This is well downstream from #OrovilleDam but already flooded from the volume of water coming down, portions of Hwy. 162 #SacramentoRiver pic.twitter.com/CzcfJ0Mkag — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 13, 2017

Some have run out of gas, but we did find a couple of stations with pumps open, no people inside, locked up tight. #OrovilleDam #abc7now pic.twitter.com/HOoOPk4qpo — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 14, 2017

The imminent threat of a breach in the Oroville spillway has receded. No water is flowing over the emergency spillway right now and lake levels continue to fall. The goal is to lower the lake by 50 feet. All of California's National Guard is on alert ready to assist if need be.The failure of the Oroville Dam has forced some residents into hotels. Others are staying with friends while some are in their cars. The situation may have improved at the dam itself, but the evacuation order remains in place with no end in sight.The trip from Live Oak in Sutter County to Colusa usually takes 40 minutes, but some evacuees say it took five hours Sunday night.Frania Figueroa and her family and puppies are waiting out the ongoing emergency at the Oroville Dam. "I didn't think it was real at first," she said. "And then I like, started seeing people evacuating like actually. I got scared because I didn't want to leave my dogs, that's the only thing I was worried about."One couple, evacuated from Yuba City with their four dogs, started getting ready to leave several days ago. "We slept in the car," said Pat Dailey. "And oh it was miserable. We didn't sleep. There was people walking and people talking all night long.""We're kind of on the safe side," said her husband Kieth Dailey. "We won't go back, until they tell us it's safe."The Colusa Fairgrounds is not an official evacuation center, but opened its lot to RV's campers, cars, anyone needing a place to park--for how long, no one knows.Pat Gross owns a pizza restaurant in Colusa. "We obviously can't feed all the counties but we can do what we can to help do our part."In Oroville, we found a family who decided to stay and provide shelter to friends and family who live in lower-lying areas. "I have family that lives farther up and outside of town, so if anything were to happen we'd just slide that direction further.""It's definitely hard to keep a level head when you think about the scale of what's happening right now ," said Chance McBrayer. "100,000 cubic feet coming out of the spilway with the possibility of rain coming in Wednesday."Police say the Oroville area is largely deserted but there have been a few serious incidents including a car-jacking.